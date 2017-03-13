Register
17:25 GMT +313 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The Foreign Ministry and the Moscow City International Business Center, back, in Moscow. (File)

    Foreign Investors Praise for Russian Business Environment Grows by 17% in 1 Year

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 6841

    The positive assessment of the Russian business environment by foreign investors grew from 6 percent in 2015 to 23 percent in this year's report, the survey by FleishmanHillard Vanguard and Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) showed on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The survey "Evaluation of Russia’s business environment" has been carried out since 2011.

    "Foreign investors noted significant improvement of Russia’s business environment compared to the previous two years. The share of respondents who positively assess the dynamics of the Russian business environment increased almost fourfold – to 23% compared to 6% in 2015. At the same time, the share of the pessimistic estimates significantly decreased to 53%, compared to 77% in 2015 and 82% in 2014," General Director at FleishmanHillard Vanguard Elena Fadeeva was quoted as saying in the survey.

    According to the survey, 82 percent of the respondents remarked on the negative influence of political instability in 2014, but that number decreased to 29 percent in 2015 and remained at that level in 2016.

    Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office
    Past the Oilfields: Russian Industries Offer Investors Returns Beyond Energy
    "The most acute problems in the development of Russia’s business environment were noted as the lack of qualified personnel (47% in 2016, 49% in 2015, 27% in 2014), high administrative barriers (47% in 2016, 41% in 2015, 27% in 2014) and price increases (45% in 2016, 55% in 2015 and 2014)," the report said.

    The survey also demonstrated the increased assessment of unfair competition as a major hurdle, with 29 percent of the respondents complaining about that, compared to 5 percent in 2015 and 9 percent in 2014.

    International communications agency FleishmanHillard partnered with Moscow-based Vanguard in 2007. The joint venture specializes in corporate reputation management, marketing, government relations and public affairs.

    Related:

    Foreign Investors Believe Russian Economy to Burgeon in 2017 - Deputy PM
    Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Says Huge Foreign Investments Expected Soon
    Russia Strengthens Positions in Eyes of Foreign Investors – RDIF Head
    French Business Hopes New Russian Minister to Cooperate With Foreign Investors
    'Appetite for Russian Credit Market Rising:' Foreign Investors Rush to Buy Bonds
    Tags:
    survey, business, investment, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok