Iran Ready to Discuss With Russia March 13 Oil Supplies in Exchange for Goods

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Last month, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said that Moscow and Tehran were expected to reach an "oil-for-goods" delivery from Iran agreement in the coming weeks. He said later that the deliveries may constitute 100,000 barrels a day and five million metric tons a year.

"Today, Mr [Iranian Deputy Minister of Petroleum for International Affairs and Trading Amir-Hossein] Zamaninia is a member of my delegation, and he is ready to hold talks on this issue as well as on the issue of our working group on energy," Vaezi said ahead of his meeting with Novak.