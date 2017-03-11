Register
19:42 GMT +311 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Supporters of pro-EU integration hold Dignity Day rally on Kiev's Maidan Nezalezhnosti

    If Kiev Nationalizes Russian Banks Entire Banking System & Economy Will Collapse

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Business
    Get short URL
    41152100

    Kiev has threatened Sberbank, the largest bank in Russia and Eastern Europe, with sanctions. Some officials have even said that Sberbank, and all Russian banks, should be banned from the country altogether. Financial experts warn that doing so would trigger the collapse not just of the Ukrainian banking sector, but of country's entire economy.

    Last week, the National Bank of Ukraine indicated that it would initiate sanctions against Sberbank's Ukrainian subsidiary if the bank begins providing its services to the holders of passports issued by authorities from the self-proclaimed Donbass republics. According to the National Bank, if reports of Sberbank's readiness to provide services to these clients are confirmed, it will approach the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to introduce sanctions against the Russian bank.

    Sberbank Office in Moscow
    © Sputnik/
    Ukraine's National Bank Threatens Sanctions Against Russia's Sberbank Subsidiary
    The move comes on the heels of a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin's from last month which validated the ID, birth certificates, vehicle registration plates, and other documents issued by eastern Ukrainian authorities, on Russian territory.

    Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman confirmed that Kiev is investigating the issue, and that he has held discussions with both the president and the National Bank of Ukraine. Groysman promised that the government's response would be "adequate."

    Internal Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov went a step further, saying that Sberbank should be expelled from Ukraine altogether. Radical Party parliamentary faction leader Oleh Lyashko meanwhile has demanded that all Russian commercial banks, including Sberbank, should be banned from operating in the country "immediately."

    Last week, Sberbank's Ukrainian subsidiary issued a press release indicating that the bank adheres to Ukrainian legislation, and does not serve and does not plan to serve clients based on documents issued by Donbass authorities on Ukrainian territory. The bank has indicated its readiness to serve people with Donbass documents in Russian territory, however, and this seems to be the core of Kiev's charges. Financial experts suggest that the National Bank of Ukraine is factually demanding that Sberbank stop adhering to Russian laws, on pain of sanctions, other restrictions, or even nationalization.

    Radicals in front of a Sberbank branch in Kiev, putting up posters which read Attention! This is a bank of an aggressor country. It will be closed. Urgently withdraw your money!, during a protest. Graffiti reads Death to Russian banks. March 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Radicals in front of a Sberbank branch in Kiev, putting up posters which read "Attention! This is a bank of an aggressor country. It will be closed. Urgently withdraw your money!", during a protest. Graffiti reads "Death to Russian banks." March 10, 2017

    Economic observers have stressed that Sberbank is an important player in the Ukrainian commercial banking sector, and plays a significant role in ensuring the stability of the country's banking system. Accordingly, analysts are divided over the implications of Kiev's threats, and whether the government will really move forward with its threats.

    Russian and Ukrainian bills and coins
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Demyanchuk
    After Three Years of Hostility, Hysteria & Tears, Russia Still #1 Investor in Ukraine
    Economics professor Nikita Maslennikov believes that a move against the Russian commercial bank would be take a great deal of time and resources to implement, since there is no legal framework for doing so, particularly since Kiev will definitely be challenged in the International Court of Arbitration.

    However, market analyst Mark Goikhman says that Kiev may move ahead anyway, not just for political reasons, but because sanctions could prompt the Russian bank to fold up its operations and sell of its assets, at a significant discount, which can then be bought up by Ukrainian oligarchs. In addition, the threat of sanctions alone may result in customers moving their savings to other banks.

    As far as Sberbank's financial bottom line is concerned, Goikhman said that the fact of the loss of its Ukrainian subsidiary would be more significant than any financial losses it might incur.

    According to financial analyst Alexei Antonov, if Kiev does sanction the bank, more significant shocks will be sure to hit Ukraine itself. The analyst pointed out that the country's banking system is very heavily dependent on foreign capital, with Oschadbank and the problem-ridden Privatbank being the only two fully Ukrainian-owned banks among the top-ten largest credit institutions. 

    Rally in Kiev under slogans No to Corruption in Ukraine's Banking! No to Deposit and Cridit Slavery in Ukraine!
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    'Time Bomb': Ukrainian Banks Struggling With Bad Loans
    Foreign-owned banks, including Reiffeisen, BNP Paribas, City Group, Credit Agricole and others, including Sberbank, make up the rest. These other banks, many of which also operate in Russia, are required to work in accordance with Russian laws on Russian territory, and are therefore obliged to adhere to the presidential decree to accept the ID papers issued by Donbass authorities. 

    Therefore, Antonov noted, if Kiev sanctions Sberbank, but not other foreign credit institutions, the Russian bank can simply appeal to Ukrainian and then international courts and accuse the National Bank of Ukraine of creation of non-market mechanisms aimed at limiting competition.

    In total, Russian banks occupy about 10% of Ukraine's total market in banking services. Any efforts to sanction or even ban them could lead to a cascade effect affecting the whole sector, leading to a collapse not just of the banking sector but of the entire economy.

    Furthermore, Antonov stressed that even by itself, Sberbank's withdrawal from Ukraine would not pass unnoticed by society, or the country's economy. The bank's considerable assets, including 11.4 billion hryvnia (about $425 million) in savings by citizens, and 7.4 billion hryvnia ($276 million) by commercial entities, would result in tremendous political problems for Kiev as well. With these factors in mind, the expert suggested that the question of which side would suffer more from sanctions against Sberbank's Ukrainian subsidiary is really just a rhetorical one.

    Related:

    After 3 Years of Hostility, Hysteria & Tears Russia Still #1 Investor in Ukraine
    Ukraine's National Bank Threatens Sanctions Against Russia's Sberbank Subsidiary
    Ukraine Loses Monthly Over $70Mln to Donbass Trade Blockade – Prime Minister
    'Time Bomb': Ukrainian Banks Struggling With Bad Loans
    More, More Sanctions! Kiev Going Mad Asking for More Pressure Against Russia
    What Good Governance Does: Crimea's Budget Revenues Double Since Leaving Ukraine
    Tags:
    banking sector, expert commentary, banking system, expert analysis, banking, Sberbank, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      The picture says pro-EU supporters and Dignity Day. If they beleive dignity has anything to do with EU membership, they don't know anything about EU membership. I think they all believe they will be the exception, but they are all treated like slaves to Germany and Brussels.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Those Ukrainian? freaks calling Russia an aggressor country. Doesn't get more bizarre than that.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok