Number of US Citizens Perceiving Economy as Main Issue Lowest Since 2007

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The share of US citizens, considering the economy to be the most pressing issue of the United States, is now just eight percent, which is the lowest index since 2007, a recent Gallup poll revealed.

"Americans are now less likely than at any point since 2007 to name the economy in general (8%) as the most important problem facing the nation. The percentage of Americans naming the economy as the nation's top problem has gradually declined since 2009, and more recently has dropped slightly each month since October 2016," a statement on the survey's results said Wednesday.

According to the poll, the decline in the number of US respondents, considering economy as the main problem for the country came at the moment, when the US nation had the highest confidence in the economy and perception of hiring activities are "at nine-year highs."

The pollster interviewed 1,018 adults living in all of the country's states, as well as the District of Columbia, between March 1 and 5.