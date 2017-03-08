UAE to Cut Oil Production to 200,000-280,000 BPD in March, April

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United Arab Emirates plans to cut its oil output to 200,000 — 280,000 barrels per day over the months of March and April which will exceed 100 percent compliance by the country to the OPEC-Non-OPEC agreement, UAE’s Energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We have maintenance this month and in April. The expectation is that we will be more than 100 percent compliant with the level of cut," Mazroui said. "It will range between 200,000-280,000. That's the range."