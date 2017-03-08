Emerson Electric Expanding Manufacturing Facility in Russia's Chelyabinsk

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-based Emerson Electric Company is expanding its manufacturing facility in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk due to the country's growing oil and gas industry, CEO David Farr told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We invest in Russia already and we serve the oil and gas industry. We have a major investment in Chelyabinsk and we are expanding that facility right now to support the investments in Russia," Farr said.

The CEO noted that the discussions between the United States and Russia there have been ongoing for many years.

"As a manufacturing company we are obviously planning in Russia, we have designed products, we have an engineering center. It’s been a great market for us over the years," he explained. "We'll continue to expand that facility there because Russian oil and gas industry continues to grow, and they need our type of products there for that market place."

Emerson, through its Emerson Process Management business, has had a presence in the Chelyabinsk region since 2004.

Emerson Process Management helps companies automate their production, processing and distribution in the chemical, oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, power, water and wastewater treatment, metals and mining, food and beverage, life sciences and other industries, according to the company's website.