Nord Stream 2 Hopes to Get EU Construction Permit in 1st Quarter 2018

Nord Stream 2 May Finalize Deal on Attracting Funds From Banks in 2018

HOUSTON (Sputnik)The Nord Stream 2 joint venture, created to build a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, plans to get a construction permit in the first quarter of 2018, its chief commercial officer said Wednesday.

"We plan to receive the permit in the first quarter of the next year and start immediately the construction of two additional lines. Our plan is to have it finalized at the end of 2018 and become operational in 2020," Reinhard Ontyd said at the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom signed a deal with EU energy companies to extend the existing Nord Stream pipeline to bring an annual 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Europe across the Baltic Sea.

