China-Russia Trade Turnover Grew by 28% in February

© AFP 2017/ HOW HWEE YOUNG China, Russia Enjoy Partnership Based on Fundamental Interests – Beijing

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)In February, Chinese exports to Russia increased by 14.9 percent to $2.02 billion, while imports from Russia increased by 44.3 percent to $3.014 billion, the customs statistics showed.

Over the course of 2016, the trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 2.2 percent to $69.525 billion: Chinese exports to Russia grew by 7.3 percent to 37.297 billion, while imports from Russia fell by 3.1 percent to $32.228 billion, according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

China's overall exports for February fell by 1.3 percent, while imports increased by 38.1 percent compared to the same period in 2016, the customs data showed.

Last year, Chinese imports decreased by 5.5 percent, while exports went down 7.7 percent.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!