Russian, Indian Energy Ministers Discuss Cooperation on Russia's Arctic Shelf

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting with Indian Minister of Oil and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed the cooperation on Russia's Arctic shelf and deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India, the Russian Energy Ministry said Wednesday.

"The sides discussed actual issues of the Russia-India collaboration in the oil and gas sphere. In particular, they discussed the cooperation in a joint search and development of hydrocarbons on the Russian Arctic shelf and production projects on the Russian territory," the statement read.

According to the Russian minister, the deliveries of the Russian LNG to India is a promising direction for the bilateral cooperation.

"Taking into account the growing demand for the natural gas on the Indian market and the prospects of development of new LNG projects, the cooperation in the sphere of LNG trade gains a strategic character, which serves the interests of the energy cooperation between Russia and India," Novak said at the meeting with Pradhan on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

According to the ministry, Novak also held talks with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak on the sidelines of the conference.