UAE's Mubadala Seeking Opportunities in Russian Energy Market - Spokesperson

HOUSTON (Sputnik) — Mubadala Development Company, based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is seeking opportunities of mutual interest in the Russian energy market, a company spokesman told Sputnik.

"Mubadala from Abu Dhabi are in active dialogue with Russian counterparts," the spokesperson said Tuesday. "we are seeking opportunities of mutual benefit to both parties."

Last year, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mazroui said Abu Dhabi is considering participating in several projects in Russia, especially in the gas sector.

According to its website, Mubadala is a state-owned investment and development company supporting the growth of the UAE economy through active global operations and capital deployment in multiple sectors.-