BP's Projects With Russia Not Held Back by Sanctions

HOUSTON (Sputnik) — Dudley pointed out that the company has been working in Russia for a long time and is committed to the relations. "It's not difficult for us," he added.

"The projects that we have not really have been held by sanctions," Dudley said.

© REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo Rosneft, BP to Start Exploration in Russia as Part of Yermak Venture Next Spring

BP would like to boost its collaboration with Russia, he added.

When asked whether they have any plans to expand cooperation, Dudley said, "We'd like to."

Dudley also noted that cooperation with Russia at present is going well.

Dudley told reporters he and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak discussed plans for the upcoming St. Petersburg international forum with when the two met on Tuesday.

"I did meet with Minister Novak and we had a nice talk this morning," Dudley said at the CERAWeek summit in Houston. "We talked about the state of the oil markets, the level of investments and we talked about the St. Petersburg forum, planning for that."

Dudley confirmed that he will participate in the forum.

The oil market will rebalance in 2017, he said.

"We are planning our investments on $55 this year, could be a little higher, maybe by the end of the year," Dudley said.