China's Corporation Agrees to Pay $100Mln Over US Anti-Iran Sanctions Violation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The company is expected to plead guilty to the charges in a Texas federal court.
"[OFAC] today announced a $100,871,266 settlement agreement with Zhongxing Telecommunications Equipment Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates… to settle ZTE’s potential civil liability for 251 apparent violations of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations," the release stated.
ZTE management was further accused of developing a company-wide plan to evade detection and conceal the transactions, including deleting evidence and providing the US government with fake reports.
The total value of the 251 transactions was $39,633,972, according to OFAC.
