Register
11:03 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Preemraff Lysekil

    Sweden Strikes Own Oil, Yet Prefers to Import Russian Fuel

    © Flickr/ Lars Falkdalen Lindahl
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 18630

    Despite having mapped oil resources of its own, Sweden continues to be reliant on oil imports (mainly from Russia). To the dismay of local drilling companies, the Swedish government is now investigating the possibility of a comprehensive ban on drilling for oil and gas. Needless to say, drilling companies believe this is the wrong approach.

    Prirazlomnaya offshore oil platform
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Sweden Increasingly Reliant on Russian Oil Despite Anti-Moscow Rhetoric
    The Geological Survey of Sweden, SGU, was commissioned by the government to investigate whether the exploitation of onshore oil and gas should be banned, the Swedish economic daily Dagens Industri reported. The report will be completed on April 10. Remarkably, the main reason for the proposed ban is not fears of pollution or environmental harm caused by drilling in bedrock. Instead, the idea of the ban is to phase out Sweden's dependency on fossil fuel.

    At present there are about 50 deposits with exploration permits for onshore drilling, scattered throughout the Swedish provinces of Dalarna, Gotland, Öland and Östergötland.

    Lake Siljan, which is situated in Dalarna and is one of Sweden's largest, is often named in connection with plans of oil extraction. Anders Rydberg, who chairs the company Igrene AB, which analyzes the volumes available and their profitability, is hostile to a comprehensive ban. Instead, he argued, each case should be examined separately.

    The ban would also cover shale gas, which contains high amounts of kerogen that may be used for petroleum production. Small-scale extraction of shale has been carried out since the 1630s in the provinces of Västergötland, Östergötland, Närke and Skåne.

    Photo shows wind turbines at the island of Mariahamn between Sweden and Finland
    © AFP 2016/ OLIVIER MORIN
    Swedish Greens Hope to Beat Putin With Renewable Energy
    Regardless of the Swedish government's pronounced efforts to reduce the country's dependence on fossil raw materials, Sweden remains heavily-reliant on imports. Sweden is currently the world's 22nd-largest importer of crude oil, despite only ranking as 89th among UN countries in terms of population.

    Before the international oil crisis of the 1970s, the majority of oil arrived to Sweden from the Middle East. In the following decades, Sweden's neighbor states Norway and Denmark have played a major role in the supply of oil for Swedish refineries. Over the past decade, however, Russia has taken over as the single largest exporter of crude oil to Sweden. In 2015, over 44 percent of Sweden's total oil imports of 23 million cubic meters came from Russia, number-cruncher Statistics Sweden reported. Incidentally, Sweden itself remains an important producer and exporter of diesel and gasoline.

    Renewable energy
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Go Green or Go Home: How Renewable Energy Could Fully Replace Fossil Fuels
    In 2005, the Göran Persson government appointed a commission to draw up a comprehensive program called Making Sweden an Oil-Free Society, which aimed to reduce the country's dependence on petroleum materials by 2020. However, following the Social Democrats' subsequent defeat in 2006, the program was not implemented.

    Today, with the Social Democrats back in the driver's seat, Sweden is on target to generate all of its electricity from renewables by 2040, and has goals to go entirely carbon-neutral by 2045.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Sweden Unveils World's Most Repulsive (Yet Eco-Friendly) Waste Disposal Method
    Sweden Stakes on Menial Jobs, Berry-Picking to Keep Migrants Busy
    Tags:
    green energy, mining, oil extraction, oil and gas, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok