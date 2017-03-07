Eurasia Intergovernmental Council Signs EAEU-Iran Free Trade Preparation Deal

BISHKEK (Kyrgyzstan), (Sputnik) — The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council members additionally signed a directive on the state of mutual trade among EAEU members in 2015-2016. Another directive orders to identify areas of the economy with integration potential and steps to implement it.

Among other new orders issued in Kyrgyzstan, the council attendees signed instructions to lay the groundwork for the implementation of the integration community's digital agenda by 2025.