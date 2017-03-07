Russian Energy Minister Says Meeting With Investors From Wall Street Positive

© Photo: Pixabay US Fugitive Suspected of Hacking Wall Street Ineligible for Asylum in Russia

HOUSTON (Sputnik) — The meeting with the representatives of investment companies from Wall Street was positive and the participants of the meeting asked questions regarding some specific projects, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"It was a closed meeting, though, in general, I can say that it was a very positive, business and constructive meeting. Foreign investors are very well aware of the situation in the oil and gas industry and economy in Russia. We discussed in detail all the raised questions," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

According to the minister, the investors "asked questions" regarding some specific projects.

The representative of companies and investment funds took part in the meeting, Novak added.

On Monday, a spokeswoman for the Russian Energy Ministry told Sputnik that Novak had held a meeting with the representatives of foreign invest companies on the sidelines of the conference in Houston. According to the spokeswoman, the representatives of Fidelity Investments, Wellington, Och-Ziff Capital Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, First Reserve Corporation, Silk Road Fund, China Investment Corporation, Blackstone Energy Partners, Pointstate Capital took part in the event.