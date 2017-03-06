BAKU (Sputnik) — Azerbaijan kept its pledge to cut oil production to 776,400 barrels per day in February, according to data provided to OPEC monitoring committee, the press service of the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"Information on a daily oil output in February is presented to a technical commission of the OPEC monitoring committee that observes the implementation of the agreement on reducing oil output. According to this information, oil output in February was 776,400 bpd," the press service said.

The figure included 726,400 barrels of crude oil and 50,000 barrels of condensate, the press service added.

On November 30, 2016, OPEC agreed to reduce oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day. On December 10, 11 non-OPEC countries agreed to reduce oil production by 558,000 barrels per day with Azerbaijan’s share totalling 35,000 barrels daily.