China Invested Over $50Bln in New 'Silk Road' States in Three Years - NDRC

BEIJING (Sputnik) — He added that about 100 countries in the world had responded to the initiative and China had already signed some 50 intergovernmental agreements with the "One Belt, One Road" states and more than 70 accords with international organizations.

"In the last three years, China's foreign investments to the countries, adjacent to the borders of the 'One Belt, One Road' strategy have already exceeded $50 billion… the results of progress in the implementation of the projects [in such countries] are excellent," He said at a press conference.

In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of the "One Belt, One Road" strategy aimed at development of infrastructure and strengthening of ties between the Eurasian countries. The policy focused on two major projects, namely the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt (SREB) and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road.

