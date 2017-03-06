Register
09:16 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo (File)

    OPEC Chief Expects All Vienna Deal Members to Meet Oil Cutting Commitment

    © AFP 2016/ FEDERICO PARRA
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 4410

    OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said he expects all members of last year's oil-cutting deal to meet their commitments.

    HOUSTON (Sputnik) — Thirteen OPEC members are expected to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) within the so-called Vienna Agreement. Russia, as part of 11 non-OPEC producers' wider 558,000 bpd reduction that went into effect this year, pledged to reduce production by 300,000 bpd.

    OPEC. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Ryad Kramdi
    OPEC Oil Output Cut Deal: 'It Has Been More Successful Than Many Thought'

    The Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) reported in late February that producers achieved 86-percent conformity with pledged cuts in January.

    "We don't like to preamble anybody, because we've got commitment from all 24 countries. They will achieve their obligations," Barkindo told reporters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in the US city of Houston.

    The OPEC expects that the results of the deal on decreasing oil output in February would be better than the ones in January, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said.

    oil pump
    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali, File
    OPEC Sec-Gen Says 'It Is Early' to Talk About Extension of Oil Output Cut Deal

    "We expect a higher level of conformity than in January. January is the first month. So, everybody is struggling," Barkindo told reporters.

    According to the OPEC's February figures, the organization has cut the output down to 32.1 million barrels per day by 890,200 barrels if to compare with December, implementing the deal's provisions by over 90 percent.

    It is still early to talk about the extension of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) oil output cut deal as it is necessary to look at the results, which have been achieved so far, Barkindo said.

    "It's very premature at the moment. When we meet in May, we'll be able to look at the numbers and see… to what extent we have achieved all," Barkindo told reporters.

    OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo also said he had met shale oil producers in the United States ahead of the CERAWeek annual gathering of senior energy executives.

    "We're just coming from a dinner with 'shale guys.' They are very happy with what we have done. They deeply appreciate the efforts of OPEC and non-OPEC," Barkindo told reporters.

    The head of the 13-member cartel answered in the affirmative when asked whether US shale oil producers would like to cooperate with OPEC.

    "Of course," Barkindo said.

    Tags:
    oil output cuts, oil output, OPEC, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Palmyra: Before and After
    Palmyra: Before and After
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok