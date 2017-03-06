Russia's Presence at CERAWeek a Message of Its 'Leadership Role' in World Energy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The 36th annual energy IHS CERAWeek conference will bring together at least 3,000 delegates from more than 60 countries from March 6 through 10 to address the most pressing industry issues, states’ strategies and policies in Houston, Texas.

This year’s sessions will be held under the banner “Pace of Change: Building a New Energy Future,” and will focus on the changing energy market “at a time of turbulence and uncertainty.”

"The engagement of the Russians is a very strong statement by the Russian energy industry to be part of this conference," Yergin stated. "We are very pleased to have such a deep engagement by the Russian minister and by the senior executives of the companies. I think it's a very powerful statement about Russia's role in the world energy industry and the leadership role it’s playing."

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak along with Chairman of the Management Board of SIBUR (Russian gas processing and petrochemicals company) Dmitry Konov, General Director of Zarubezhneft Sergey Kudryashov and Transneft’s General Director Mikhail Margelov are among others who have arrived to the US city of Houston for a five-day conference.

CERAWeek is an annual international energy forum that brings together industry leaders, government officials and experts to discuss key issues of the energy market.