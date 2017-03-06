Russia to Discuss Moscow’s Role in Current Energy Situation at CERAWeek

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev Russian Energy Minister to Meet With OPEC Sec-Gen at CERAWeek Conference

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The 36th annual energy IHS CERAWeek conference will bring together at least 3,000 delegates from more than 60 countries from March 6 through 10 to address the most pressing industry issues, states’ strategies and policies in Houston, Texas.

This year’s sessions will be held under the banner “Pace of Change: Building a New Energy Future,” and will focus on the changing energy market “at a time of turbulence and uncertainty.”

"We came also to talk about Russia as one of the major oil and gas market players, about today's situation on the markets, about Russia's role in the current situation and forecasts," Novak said.

The Russian minister added he has planned meetings with his Saudi Arabian and Indian counterparts as well as OPEC Secretary-General Sanusi Barkindo on the margins of the conference.

Novak said the Russian delegation would also meet with US businesses and investors in Houston.

"Our main expectation is to reach confidence in the further market recovery and energy industry development," Novak concluded.

