Russian Energy Minister to Meet With OPEC Sec-Gen at CERAWeek Conference

HOUSTON (Sputnik) — Novak said he will definitely meet with Barkindo at the annual CERAWeek conference , which gathers together government officials and experts from around the world to discuss key issues of the energy markets.

"I think we will certainly meet on sidelines [with the OPEC Head]," Novak said on Sunday.

Barkindo confirmed that he could hold a meeting with Novak on Monday.

“I am looking forward to meeting with him [Novak], he is my very good friend. I hope we will meet tomorrow,” Barkindo told journalists when asked about the meeting with the Russian Energy Minister.

Novak also said that Russia hoped to feel more confident in the continuing energy market recovery after the conference.

"Our main expectation is to reach confidence in the further market recovery and energy industry development," Novak said.

This year’s sessions will be held under the banner “Pace of Change: Building a New Energy Future,” and will focus on the changing energy market “at a time of turbulence and uncertainty.”

The 36th annual energy IHS CERAWeek conference will bring together at least 3,000 delegates from more than 60 countries from March 6 through 10 to address the most pressing industry issues, states’ strategies and policies in Houston, Texas.