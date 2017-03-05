China's Direct Investment Abroad to Make Up $170Bln in 2017

BEIJING (Sputnik) — In line with the plan, the volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) in China's economy is also expected to remain without changes in comparison to 2016 and make up $126 billion.

"In 2017, the overall volume of the Chinese direct investment into foreign non-financial assets is expected to remain on 2016 level ($170 billion)," the document said.

Last year, China's direct non-financial investment overseas surged by 44 percent compared to 2015, while FDI increased by 4.1 percent.

According to the data provided by the American Enterprise Institute, the main recipients of the Chinese investment in 2016 were such countries as Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, the United Kingdom and the United States.