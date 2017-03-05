Russia to Facilitate Drafting EAEU-Egypt Free Trade Agreement

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Matvienko came to Cairo earlier in the day for talks with top officials as well as parliamentarians. The meetings focused on bilateral and global issues, including parliamentary cooperation and the fight against terrorism.
"We will in every way facilitate a prompt harmonization of documents on signing a free trade area agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union," Matvienko said while meeting Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail.
Matvienko also said on Saturday that Moscow is interested in the successful construction of the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Egypt's north.
The EAEU, comprising Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, is an international organization that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union.
