IMF Should Demand Less From Athens Amid Bailout Talks - French Finance Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The International Monetary Fund cannot "ask everything" from Athens, which has already done a lot to overcome its financial crisis, and if the organization leaves the Greek bailout program, it would hurt the country's credibility, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said Friday.

"The IMF has been here since 2010. If it leaves, it would be a pity for Greece's credibility. Agreements must be reached. You cannot ask everything from Greece. Greece has made a lot of efforts," Sapin said after a meeting with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou, as quoted by Athens News Agency — Macedonian Press Agency.

Sapin added that he would like for the agreement on the second bailout program review for Greece to be reached by March 20.

© REUTERS/ Pawel Kopczynski Your Big Fat Greek Pensions are Twice Ours, Complains Latvian PM

Greece has already received several tranches of financial aid in 2016, but the second evaluation has to be completed successfully before additional disbursements can be made.

The IMF and EU negotiators are attempting to reach an agreement with Greece on a package of reforms, including cuts to pensions and a lower income tax threshold.