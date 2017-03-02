Register
20:19 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian and Ukrainian bills and coins

    After 3 Years of Hostility, Hysteria & Tears Russia Still #1 Investor in Ukraine

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Demyanchuk
    Business
    Get short URL
    244650

    Three years after anti-Russian politicians took power in Kiev, Russian money continues to help support Ukraine's economy. According to figures compiled by the Ukrainian State Statistics Service, Russian investment in Ukraine reached $1.67 billion US in 2016; that is 38% of all foreign investment in Ukraine, and more than that of any other country.

    Over three years ago, amid the euphoria that followed the Maidan coup d'etat, Ukraine's new authorities promised that billions of dollars' worth of investment would soon flood into the country from Kiev's new allies in the EU and the US. Three years on, statistics confirm that these hopes have failed to materialize. 

    According to the latest foreign trade figures from Ukraine's State Statistics Service, Russian businesses invested $1.67 billion into the Ukrainian economy in 2016, which is 38% of total investment. Taken together, EU countries invested slightly more — $1.9 billion. Individually, however, none of them managed to come anywhere Russia's total. 

    Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works
    © Sputnik/ Igor Maslov
    Kiev's Own Worst Enemy: Radicals' Blockade of Donbass Leads to Nationalization of Ukrainian Enterprises
    Cyprus businessmen, for example, invested $427.7 million into Ukraine; investors from the UK provided $403.9 million; Dutch business contributed $255 million, and Austrian investors provided $249.9 million. 

    These figures are negligible, economists say, when accounting for the fact that many of these countries – the UK for example, have trillions of dollars-worth of investments in countries around the world.

    Furthermore, the tiny island nation of Cyprus is known as a major offshore tax haven for Ukrainian and Russian capital. The Netherlands, the UK and Austria are also known for having favorable tax conditions, making it likely that at least some of the funds listed as coming from Cyprus or Europe are actually Ukrainian oligarchs' capital being pumped back into Ukraine.

    Rally in Kiev under slogans No to Corruption in Ukraine's Banking! No to Deposit and Cridit Slavery in Ukraine!
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    'Time Bomb': Ukrainian Banks Struggling With Bad Loans
    According to the State Statistics Service, Ukraine got a total of $4.4 billion of foreign direct investment in 2016, which is $642 million more than the year before. 

    A significant portion of the funds — $2.8 billion, went to companies connected to the financial services and insurance industries. Foreign businesses also invested about $525 million into the wholesale and retail trade sectors. $475 million went to Ukraine's industry, which, unfortunately, is a drop in the bucket for the former industrial mega power.

    Russian businesses, for their part, remain particularly active in Ukraine's banking sector, telecommunications, and, by some accounts, the electricity market. Part of the difficulty in accounting for these companies' presence is the fact that since the 2014 Maidan coup, Russian businesses have had to minimize their associations with Russia to avoid problems with the government, or from groups of nationalist raiders known to attack businesses they suspect of having Russian ties. 

    Sberbank of Russia branch in Kiev surrounded by Ukrainian police following vandalism by unidentified radicals. File photo.
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Kotenko
    Sberbank of Russia branch in Kiev surrounded by Ukrainian police following vandalism by unidentified radicals. File photo.

    In addition to investment power, Russia has also remained one of Ukraine's most important trading partners, accounting for $3.6 billion-worth of exports and $5.1 billion in imports in 2016. Trade continues in spite of three years of confrontation with Moscow, and Kiev politicians' repeated promises to abandon trade with Russia in favor of the EU.

    Meat processed in a shop of the meat-processing factory. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Meat of an Issue: Ukraine Becomes Major Importer of Russian Products Despite Kiev's Ban
    Following the Maidan coup, Kiev expected to gain access to European markets for its agricultural goods, semi-finished goods and industrial output. Unfortunately, over a year after the EU-Ukraine free trade area came into effect, producers have discovered that European governments aren't very eager to lift quotas on Ukrainian food items, and have little use for Kiev's industrial goods.

    Asked to comment on Russia's surprising position in the latest investment and trade figures, Ukrainian economist Alexander Koltunovich pointed out that unfortunately, they are more an indication of Ukraine's overall economic decline than of any enduring Russian-Ukrainian economic ties. 

    Speaking to the Russian online newspaper Vzglyad, Koltunovich explained that while Ukraine continues to have close economic and cooperation ties with Russia, the trade and investment figures are still far below the level of whose which existed before 2014.

    "Of course, Kiev's policy aimed at the disintegration [of ties] with Russia has affected the outflow of foreign capital from Ukraine," the economist noted. "Economic sanctions, the transit blockade, the food embargo – all of these measures certainly haven't served to benefit Ukrainian-Russian bilateral relations." Accordingly, Koltunovich emphasized that "the figures we have today are really remnants, a reminder of the once-powerful economic ties between the two nations."

    People take part in a rally, near the National Bank in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Ex-Minister of Revenues Warns of Three Devastating Economic Scenarios for Ukraine
    In this light, Russia's share of total investment is more an indication of the depressed state of the Ukrainian economy, and its failure to reorient its economy toward Europe, than it is of the strength of Russian-Ukrainian economic ties.

    As far as European foreign direct investment is concerned, Koltunovich emphasized that Ukraine had never been an investment for European businesses. Furthermore, "the 2014 Association Agreement and the creation of a free trade zone made investing in the Ukrainian economy simply impractical," the expert said. "What sense is there in investing in Ukrainian [industries'] modernization, or in creating new production capacity, when these will compete with European producers?" he asked.

    Ultimately, the economist noted that while Kiev will now happily boast about the $642 million overall growth in FDI, the economic reality remains very grim. "What is a total foreign direct investment of $4.4 billion against a background of a public debt of $70.1 billion, or losses from exports totaling $27 billion in losses over three years?" 

    Kiev's sponsors from the International Monetary Fund aren't particularly optimistic about the country's foreign investment potential, either. A recent IMF forecast up to 2021 noted that FDI will not exceed $5-6 billion in these years under their most optimistic scenario. Foreign trade will remain scarce too, the agency says, with the country having to find several billion dollars a year just to cover its trade deficits.

    Related:

    Radicals' Blockade of Donbass Leads to Nationalization of Ukrainian Enterprises
    From Asset to Liability: Kiev Blowing a Gasket Over US's Change in Priorities
    'Time Bomb': Ukrainian Banks Struggling With Bad Loans
    How Ukraine Shot Itself in the Foot With Its Own Blockade of Donbass
    More, More Sanctions! Kiev Going Mad Asking for More Pressure Against Russia
    What Good Governance Does: Crimea's Budget Revenues Double Since Leaving Ukraine
    Meat of an Issue: Ukraine Major Importer of Russian Products Despite Kiev's Ban
    Ex-Minister of Revenue Warns of Three Devastating Economic Scenarios for Ukraine
    Tags:
    foreign direct investment, imports, exports, trade, Ukrainian State Statistics Service, European Union, Europe, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      And Russia thinks that's good? No, that's bad. Why give food to your enemy so he can fight you another day?
    • Reply
      md74
      those ungrateful weasels should not even get 1 ruble from Russia.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok