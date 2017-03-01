Register
12:28 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Mi-171 helicopter

    Russian Helicopters Holding Delivers Two Mi-171 Helicopters to China

    © Photo: Russian Helicopters
    Business
    Get short URL
    121770

    According to company's press service, Russian Helicopters holding supplied two Mi-171 multipurpose helicopters to China for environmental protection and forest fire fighting.

    Mi-17B-5 helicopter performs a demonstration flight
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia Plans to Supply Thailand With 4 Mi-17V5 Helicopters - Rostec Official
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Russian Helicopters holding supplied two Mi-171 multipurpose helicopters to China for environmental protection and forest fire fighting, company's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "The Russian Helicopters Holding transferred Mi-171 helicopters to the representatives of China. China General Aviation Service company plans, first of all, to use the delivered helicopters in order to protect the environment and to fight forest fire," the statement read.

    The helicopters were built at Ulan Ude factory under contract signed in 2015. The aircraft completed all the tests before arriving to the city of Shihezi in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

    According to company's Deputy General Director Alexander Scherbinin, Russian helicopters were successfully operating throughout China, including in regions with harsh climatic and terrain conditions. He added that the holding was ready to further supply its production to China.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia Plans to Supply Thailand With 4 Mi-17V5 Helicopters - Rostec Official
    Russian Helicopters Begins Production of Mi-171A2 Choppers - CEO
    Russia Successfully Tests Ship-Borne Ka-52K Helicopter
    Tags:
    helicopter, Mi-171, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      Russia needs to have MBA types in its defense industry to set up ENTIRE extra production lines (and sales forces) of its MANY hot cake items from rocket engines,SU-35,MI-helis,erc,etc. All proven in combat under all weather conditions in Syria.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok