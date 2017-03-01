Russian Helicopters Holding Delivers Two Mi-171 Helicopters to China

"The Russian Helicopters Holding transferred Mi-171 helicopters to the representatives of China. China General Aviation Service company plans, first of all, to use the delivered helicopters in order to protect the environment and to fight forest fire," the statement read.
The helicopters were built at Ulan Ude factory under contract signed in 2015. The aircraft completed all the tests before arriving to the city of Shihezi in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.
According to company's Deputy General Director Alexander Scherbinin, Russian helicopters were successfully operating throughout China, including in regions with harsh climatic and terrain conditions. He added that the holding was ready to further supply its production to China.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia needs to have MBA types in its defense industry to set up ENTIRE extra production lines (and sales forces) of its MANY hot cake items from rocket engines,SU-35,MI-helis,erc,etc. All proven in combat under all weather conditions in Syria.
Drain the swamp