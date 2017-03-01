Russian Industry Ministry Delegation to Visit Cairo to Discuss Industrial Zone

© AFP 2016/ LOIC VENANC Russia, Egypt to Sign Military Equipment Deal If Cairo Solves Money Troubles - Rostec CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A delegation of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade is set to arrive in Cairo with a two-day visit on Wednesday to discuss creation of a Russian industrial zone in Egypt, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Russia's First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Gleb Nikitin and heads of large Russian companies will pay a working visit to Cairo on March 1-2, 2017, where they will discuss the terms of establishing a Russian industrial zone in Egypt, planned to be located in the area of the East Port Said city," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the delegation will meet with Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry and co-chair of the joint Russian-Egyptian Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific Cooperation Tareq Qabil, Transport Minister Hesham Arafat, Minister of Health and Population Ahmed Radi, International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr, as well as Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone Ahmed Darwish.

The presentation of the Russian industrial zone project in Egypt will take place in the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Cairo.

On Thursday, the delegation is set to visit the Egyptian-Chinese industrial zone in Ain Sokhna.

Cairo and Moscow reached a decision to create an industrial zone in 2014, though the negotiations were frozen after the crash of a Russian plane with 224 people on board over the Sinai Peninsula in October 2015. The agreement was finally signed early in February.

The industrial zone is expected to focus on the production of trucks, agricultural tractors, chemicals, as well as reinforced-concrete products to be further sold to Africa and the Middle East.

