Putin: Russia Positively Views Contributions to Belarusian Economy

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Russia has made a great contribution to the Belarusian economy and has no regrets about it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday after meeting with Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev.

"If you look at the data provided by the IMF, you will see impressive figures of direct and indirect support to the Belarusian economy. But we do not regret it, because Russian economy will profit from that in long term," Putin said.

Russian president added that the number of loans provided for Belarus exceeds $6 billion and stressed that the Russian market was open to the Belarusian products, despite existing disagreements.

"I am convinced, that we will be able to find a way out even in very difficult situations," Putin noted.

Earlier this month, Rosselkhoznadzor introduced temporary restrictions on import of beef and some other foodstuffs from Belarus over poor sanitary condition of produce and alleged re-export from Ukraine and EU countries.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in turn, proposed launching criminal proceedings against head of Rosselkhoznadzor Sergei Dankvert for "hindering" supplies of Belarusian foodstuffs to Russia. Moscow considers Lukashenko’s claims incorrect and said the restrictions were in line with international trade rules.