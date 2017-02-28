Kiev Still Not in Touch With Russia on Ukraine's $3Bln Debt

BISHKEK (Sputnik) – Ukraine has still not established any contacts with Russia on Kiev's $3 Eurobond billion debt, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Serge Storchak said on Tuesday.

"No," he told reporters, answering a question whether Ukraine has made any contacts on its debt.

Storchak pointed out that the policy of the Ukrainian government is not in line with the country’s financial interests.

"The political leadership follows its own path that is not linked to the country’s financial interests, from my point of view," Storchak said.

The debt was secured by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's government in late 2013. Russia has repeatedly stated that Ukraine's failure to pay back the debt should be classified as a default.

In February 2016, Russia filed a lawsuit against Ukraine at London's High Court of Justice, demanding to pay back the loan.