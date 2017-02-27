Register
19:31 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Pro-Scottish Independence supporters with Scottish Saltire flags and EU flags among others rally in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland on July 30, 2016 to call for Scottish independence from the UK

    Brexit, Act 2: Second Scottish Referendum to Boost UK Manufacturing

    © AFP 2016/ Andy Buchanan
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 28220

    Scotland might leave the UK after all over Brexit woes, only to find itself in the midst of rife economic uncertainty, and kindly providing – albeit indirectly – the much-needed support to the English manufacturing.

    Pedestrians walks past the doors of the BBC's Bush House in London. File photo
    © AFP 2016/ NICOLAS ASFOURI
    BBC Announces Launch of TV Channel in Scotland With $37-Mln Annual Budget
    Kristian Rouz – UK Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly started preparations for the second call for an independence referendum in Scotland, news that sent the pound sterling lower against a basket of major currencies on Monday and signaling a greater devaluation should the referendum succeed.

    The prospect of Scotland potentially leaving the UK paradoxically brightens the outlook for UK manufacturing and foreign trade as further devaluation of the sterling would render British exports more competitive and boost inflation and growth.

    The UK FX rate has been greatly influenced by politics ever since the first – and failed – attempt at Scottish independence occurred in Autumn 2014. While last year's Brexit vote sent the pound lower by 15pc, expectations of an economic downturn fell through as the UK foreign trade deficit narrowed and gains in inflation spurred domestic consumption. The second referendum in Scotland, or indyref2, is poised to further support the trend, making supply-side shifts in the UK economy irreversible.

    "The eventuality hasn't been largely factored in the pound's value so far," Ipek Ozkardeskaya of London Capital Group Limited said. "If Scotland decides to proceed with the second referendum to quit the UK, there would certainly be another fundamental downshift in the pound’s value, both against the US dollar and the euro."

    In June 2016, Scotland, along with Northern Ireland and the London metropolitan area, voted in favor of Remain, but the overwhelming leave vote in Wales and the rest of England proved decisive in the Brexit process. A nascent manufacturing renaissance in the English North has been one of the consequences, with the pound's weakness supporting British exports.

    "If there was another Scottish referendum, the Pound would weaken for the same reasons plus there would also be those created by Brexit," Viraj Patel of the London branch of ING Bank NV said.

    Pro-Scottish Independence supporters with Scottish Saltire flag masks pose for a picture at a rally in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland on July 30, 2016 to call for Scottish independence from the UK.
    © AFP 2016/ Andy Buchanan
    UK Gov’t Rules Out 2nd Scottish Independence Referendum Amid Brexit
    Should indyref2 succeed, the even weaker pound will likely produce a current account surplus in British trade, and, essentially, greater gains for the likes of Doncaster mining, Manchester manufacturing, and Tyne and Wear shipbuilding industries.

    Scotland, on its part, is heavily dependent on England economically, according to last year's assessment by the UK Parliament. Access to the UK market of goods and services, as well as labor market, are currently more important to Scotland than access to the EU market due to Scotland's closer ties with England and a shared border. For instance, roughly 94pc of Scottish insurance products were sold to the rest of the UK, with only remaining 6pc in Scotland itself, and almost none to the EU.

    "The single market is a key UK asset and the certainty and level playing field of rules on tax, law and regulation adds to economic growth… we feel inevitably that if there were two independent countries in this one island there would be a fragmentation of the single market," John Cridland, Director-General of the Confederation of British Industries observed.

    Brexit
    © Photo: Pixabay
    No Way Scotland Can Stay in EU If UK Exits the Bloc - Scottish Secretary Mundell
    Other complications to the indyref2 case include the potential disputes over the North Sea oil and natural gas industry, taxation and regulation, and customs tariffs that would inevitably entail a reinstatement of a border between Scotland and England for the first time since 1707.

    On Monday, the House of Lords started an inquiry of PM Theresa May-proposed legislation that authorizes the UK’s separation from the EU. The Scottish National Party’s (SNP, the ruling party in Scotland) ambition is to leave the UK whilst remaining in the EU. That means that the English-Scottish border would essentially become the UK-EU border as well should the indyref2 go as planned, and the isolationist drive in the UK, spearheaded by the UKIP and most Tory hardliners, would mean an effective disruption of all economically beneficial ties between England and Scotland.

    "The GBP slides this morning against all major currencies after the Times reported that UK Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing for Scotland to potentially call an independence referendum in March to coincide with triggering of Article 50. The referendum may be allowed but only after the UK leaves the EU," Johnny Bo Jakobsen of Nordea Markets said.

    That being said, the UK will be in the middle of a supply-side revolution in the economy, supported by the pound’s weakness and gains in domestic consumption driven by quicker gains in prices, when Scotland has a chance to vote on leaving the UK in order to subsequently negotiate its accession in the EU. This puts Scotland in a “grey zone” economically for an indefinite period of time when it is neither a part of the UK or the EU, if the Scots vote “Leave” on indyref2.

    The rest of UK, in such case scenario, will face a sharp and immediate devaluation of the pound, which will likely become weaker than the US dollar and the euro. Spiking inflation will result in higher interest rates from the Bank of England (BoE), which, in turn, will attract safe haven investment in a scenario, similar to the events that typically entail the hikes in borrowing costs by the US Federal Reserve.

    Related:

    No Way Scotland Can Stay in EU If UK Exits the Bloc - Scottish Secretary Mundell
    Scottish Lawmaker Dismisses Possibility of Scotland Remaining in EU Post-Brexit
    Independent Scotland Not to Remain in EU - UK Prime Minister May
    Tags:
    economy, Britain, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok