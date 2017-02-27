Japan, Germany May Invest Billions in Production Localization in Russia

© AFP 2016/ Alexander NEMENOV / POOL Qatari Partners Show Interest in Expanding Investment Activity in Russia - Kremlin

SOCHI (Russia) (Sputnik) — He added that the Japanese companies were focused on energy and agricultural sectors, while the German investors expected to re-export goods produced in Russia to Europe and were ready to invest some $2 billion.

"The RDIF actively works on the localization of the industrial production, particularly in agriculture and in the service industry. The localization of production in [Russia's] regions would be a driver for the growth of economy… A number of projects on localization of production by the Japanese and German companies is expected to be announced soon… Japanese companies are interested not only in projects in [Russia's] Far East. The investments worth billions of dollars are expected," Dmitriev said.

According to the official, the revaluation of Russia's currency could have a negative impact on the localization projects, as only stability of the ruble could ensure potential benefits of production in Russia.