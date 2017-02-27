Italian Entrepreneurs, MPs to Attend Yalta Forum in Crimea Despite Sanctions

© Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko US Delegation to Attend 2017 Yalta Economic Forum in Crimea Despite Sanctions

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — The YIEF is an annual business event devoted to the discussion of social and economic issues of development, held in Crimea. In 2016, the forum was attended by over 1,000 people from 26 countries, with 12 investment agreements amounting for $1.2 billion signed. This year the forum is scheduled for April 20-22.

The lawmakers and delegates representing Italian regions of Veneto, Liguria, Lombardy, Toscana and Emilia-Romagna visited the cities of Russia's peninsula of Crimea — Simferopol, Sevastopol and Yalta on October 14-16, 2016 despite EU sanctions on Russia over Crimea's reunification with Russia and Moscow's alleged role in the Ukrainian conflict, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

"Just a week ago Italy hosted the second series of presentations on the YIEF opportunities for European investors… The presentation attracted great interest, businesspeople from various industries expressed a desire to visit the YIEF in April 2017. The forum is expected to bring together up to 50 representatives of the business community and lawmakers from Italy," Lazutkin was quoted as saying by the forum's press office.

YIEF chairman Andrey Nazarov added that a number of investment agreements was expected to be signed at the forum.