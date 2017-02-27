Register
18:00 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Swallow's Nest is a monument of architecture on top of the Aurora Cliff overlooking the Cape of Ai-Todor in Yalta, the Crimea.

    Italian Entrepreneurs, MPs to Attend Yalta Forum in Crimea Despite Sanctions

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 9410

    A delegation comprising 50 Italian lawmakers and businesspeople is expected to visit Crimea and participate in the Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF) set for April, the forum's director Sergei Lazutkin said on Monday.

    A view on Yalta from Mount Ai-Petri in Crimea.
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko
    US Delegation to Attend 2017 Yalta Economic Forum in Crimea Despite Sanctions
    SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — The YIEF is an annual business event devoted to the discussion of social and economic issues of development, held in Crimea. In 2016, the forum was attended by over 1,000 people from 26 countries, with 12 investment agreements amounting for $1.2 billion signed. This year the forum is scheduled for April 20-22.

    The lawmakers and delegates representing Italian regions of Veneto, Liguria, Lombardy, Toscana and Emilia-Romagna visited the cities of Russia's peninsula of Crimea — Simferopol, Sevastopol and Yalta on October 14-16, 2016 despite EU sanctions on Russia over Crimea's reunification with Russia and Moscow's alleged role in the Ukrainian conflict, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

    "Just a week ago Italy hosted the second series of presentations on the YIEF opportunities for European investors… The presentation attracted great interest, businesspeople from various industries expressed a desire to visit the YIEF in April 2017. The forum is expected to bring together up to 50 representatives of the business community and lawmakers from Italy," Lazutkin was quoted as saying by the forum's press office.

    YIEF chairman Andrey Nazarov added that a number of investment agreements was expected to be signed at the forum.

     

    Related:

    Bottoms Up! Russian Wines From Crimea Win Accolades in Italy
    Crimea Plans to Boost Economic Ties With China, India, Italy Among Other States
    Italian Lawmaker Believes EU Sanctions Against Crimea to Be Lifted Over Time
    Italian Company Wants to Build Desalination Plant in Crimea
    Tags:
    Yalta, Crimea, Russia, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok