SOCHI (Sputnik) — Speaking on the sidelines of the Russian investment forum in Sochi, the minister clarified that "we should adjust this parameter on inflation forecasts in dollar terms for the period of several years."

"The economic block's opinion is that the spring session should begin with proposals on amendments to the Budget Code on the budget rule. We believe that the cut-off point should be $40 per barrel in real terms," Siluanov said.