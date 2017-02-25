German Faction Chief Vows Tough Response if Trump Imposes Tariffs on EU Products

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Shortly before inauguration Trump promised to impose import duties on German motor vehicles, since Germany had a trade surplus with the United States.

Trump’s remark deepened the growing rift between the world’s two economic powerhouses. Last month, his top economic adviser Peter Navarro accused Berlin of using what he said was a grossly undervalued euro to the disadvantage of EU and US economies.

"If Donald Trump imposes tariffs on German and European products, Europe should also impose tariffs on US products. We can't accept everything," Kauder told the Funke media group.

The new US president's protectionism has also left US-EU Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) in uncertainty after he ordered the US withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade treaty and promised to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).