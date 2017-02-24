Register
20:13 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    People walk past the Bank of England in central London on August 3, 2016

    Debt-Fueled: UK Consumer Credit Expands Despite Skeptical Predictions

    © AFP 2016/ JUSTIN TALLIS
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 75020

    UK banks issued more consumer loans in January than expected previously, meaning the long-anticipated Brexit-inflicted slowdown in the UK’s economy will still have to wait.

    Kristian Rouz – Ultra-low base interest rates of the Bank of England (BoE) propelled UK consumer borrowing higher in January, and mortgage approvals hit their 12-month highest, albeit earlier predictions suggested a consumer squeeze in the UK this year due to the rising inflation and other port-Brexit negative effects.

    Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney is pictured as he addresses a quarterly inflation report press conference at the Bank of England in London, on November 12, 2014.
    © AFP 2016/ Stefan Rousseau
    'BoE Asleep at the Wheel': UK ‘Sailing Blindly’ Into Second Financial Crisis
    This is good news for broader UK growth as domestic consumption drives some 79pc of the nation’s GDP, especially amidst more favorable foreign trade numbers.

    Yet, the credit expansion, driven by ultra-accommodative BoE rates, might prove unsustainable once the regulator starts removing the stimulus as the economy gets back on track.

    According to a report from the British Bankers’ Association (BBA), UK borrowers expanded their credit balance sheet in January, which is encouraging news amidst the slowdown in consumer demand seen in December. Albeit retail sales cooled in December and January, the accelerated borrowing might support domestic consumption despite the higher inflation woes.

    The BBA said on Friday that consumer lending grew by £528 mln in January compared to £249 mln in December. Most notably, credit card lending balance sheets rose by £116 mln, whilst personal loans and overdrafts contributed another £422 mln to the expansion.

    Now, amidst the economic pressures the UK is facing due to Brexit, rising overdrafts might pose a concern to many individuals, but the near-term macroeconomic effects of this development are generally seen as positive. However, pickups in employment and wages are necessary in order to offset the possible risks and negative spillovers stemming from the expansion of the most volatile segments of consumer credit.

    “While the latest data and surveys indicate that housing market activity has picked up from the lows seen around last August, it is hardly racing ahead,” Howard Archer of London-based IHS Markit said.

    The BBA reported the gains in home loan approvals, up to 44,657 mortgages in January compared to 43,581 in December. This is the highest number since last January, when British banks approved 45,794 mortgage loans. Attractive interest rates were the main catalyst of the expansion, as the loosening of the BoE’s monetary policies have only started to be passed along to the consumer segment of the debt market.

    “The new year saw homeowners make the most of historically low interest rates by taking advantage of competitive re-mortgage offers,” Eric Leenders of the BBA’s retail banking unit said. “Nearly 29,000 of these deals were approved last month – 16pc higher than January last year.”

    Compared to a year earlier, overall consumer credit expanded by 6.7pc as personal loans drove the expansion. The positive effects of the credit expansion to the broader economy are, however, likely to be short-lived: the demand-side of the market is already battered by advancing inflation and the sterling’s devaluation, which means the Exchequer will have to introduce their fiscal stimulus package likely in the first half of this year.

    “Admittedly, the renewed decline in swap rates over recent weeks has eased the pressure on lenders to raise mortgage rates. Nonetheless, timelier indicators show that households’ appetite for making big financial commitments is fading.” HIS Markit’s Archer said.

    Additionally, the UK’s labor market have shown the signs of cooling, meaning greater concern for the sustainability of the consumption segment.

    John Lewis
    © Flickr/ Dan Lockton
    'A Big Issue for Us': John Lewis to Axe 800 Jobs as Brexit Effect Strikes
    Amidst the lingering Brexit anxiety, some UK businesses might become less optimistic of the economic prospects, which will inevitably add downward pressure to the labor market.

    Gains in manufacturing, however, might produce more jobs in this sector, but these will likely be jobs outside of the London metropolitan area, the nation’s largest hub for consumer spending. Moreover, as the BoE Governor Mark Carney noted, households might cut their spending down the line, which would result in a broader economic slowdown. Coupled with the austerity measures still intact on the fiscal side, nosiness investment in the UK might find itself under pressure as well.

    However, as for now, the incoming numbers are still surprisingly upbeat. Even though some statistics were mixed in the past two months, the consumer credit numbers provide some wiggle room for the Exchequer to consider the timing of their fiscal stimulus package.

    Related:

    UK Economic Growth Faster Than Thought, But Brexit Concerns Mount
    UK Business Leaders Call for 'Cliff-Edge' Avoidance Option Over Brexit
    Tony Blair, Brexit and the Collapse of Neoliberalism
    Tags:
    consumption, loans, economy, Bank of England, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok