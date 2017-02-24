Italy Hopes to Participate in China's Silk Road Project

The project is intended to connect China with Europe and strengthen economic ties between Asia, Europe and the Gulf states.
"We are confident in the realization of China's 'One Belt, One Road' initiative and we will work on that project together with China," Mattarella said in an interview the CCTV broadcaster.
The president added that Italy had a great experience in the construction of infrastructure, harbors as well as in logistics, which makes the country an important partner in the framework of maritime Silk Road.
