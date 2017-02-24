Italy Hopes to Participate in China's Silk Road Project

BEIJING (Sputnik) — In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the construction of a new Silk Road, comprising the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt (SREB), also known as One Belt, One Road, and Maritime Silk Road, to facilitate the direct flow of goods from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea.

The project is intended to connect China with Europe and strengthen economic ties between Asia, Europe and the Gulf states.

"We are confident in the realization of China's 'One Belt, One Road' initiative and we will work on that project together with China," Mattarella said in an interview the CCTV broadcaster.

© Photo: Xinhua, CKGSB Knowledge research New Silk Road

The president added that Italy had a great experience in the construction of infrastructure, harbors as well as in logistics, which makes the country an important partner in the framework of maritime Silk Road.