Register
17:11 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, right, and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani at the welcome ceremony for the leaders of the invited states

    Russia, Iran Ready for Free Trade Deal Talks as Bilateral Ties Gain Momentum

    Host photo agency
    Business
    Get short URL
    3929140

    On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov visited Iran to discuss a trade agreement between Moscow and Tehran.

    View of Yerevan. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Armenia Supports Creation of Free Trade Zone Between EAEU, Iran
    During talks with Iranian Communication Minister Mahmoud Vaezi, Shuvalov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to organize negotiations with Iran aimed at reaching a preferential trade agreement.

    "I just received an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks in Iran and discuss with our Iranian colleagues how we could intensify our bilateral trade and reach a preferential trade agreement," Shuvalov said.

    At the same time, he noted, the positive results of trade negotiations will contribute to arranging the final details of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Moscow in March.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Iranian President Rouhani May Visit Russia in Late March Amid Cooperation on Syria
    A free trade area within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is expected to be a the first major step in strengthening trade relations and will also put Moscow-Tehran trade cooperation to a new level, according to Mahmoud Shoori, head of Eurasia Program at Center for Strategic Research (CSR).

    "Trade between Russia and Iran has been in intense discussions for the recent three years. Both sides are now doing their best to expand and develop bilateral trade ties. A lot has been done on the issue, including important agreements," Shoori told Sputnik Persian.

    According to the analyst, the most important and at the same time problematic matter is the matter of Iran’s integration into the EAEU, i.e. the "matter of multilateral cooperation."

    Iranian oil technician, right, and coworker work at the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, some 480 miles (800 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Barter Deal: Iran to Sell Russia 1.5 Mln Barrels of Oil in Exchange for Technology, Services
    Functioning since 2015, the EAEU is a Russia-initiated regional political and economic bloc that aims to streamline the flow of goods and services between its member states: Russia, Armenia, Belarus Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

    "This issue has long been discussed. Several rounds of talks have already been held between EAEU members and Tehran. Now, we see significant progress on the issue, including considering a major free trade area deal with Iran. In fact, this would be the first serious step to strengthen Russian-Iranian trade ties. Unfortunately, previously there has been the lack of political will to do that," Shoori said.

    According to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the signing of a full-fledged free trade area agreement between the EAEU and Iran will contribute to GDP growth in all EAEU member countries.

    Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan attends the Supreme Eurasian Economic (SEEC) Council meeting in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Dmitri Lovetsky
    Iran, EAEU May Sign Temporary Deal for Future Free Trade Zone
    "According to the results of the EEC econometric analysis, conducted within the framework of the joint research with Iran on the expediency of free trade area establishment, a sufficient potential of GDP growth for all EAEU member states was deduced (plus $27 million for Armenia, plus $78,6 million for Belarus, plus $508,6 million for Kazakhstan, plus $12 million for Kyrgyzstan, plus $1,3 billion for Russia)," the commission said in a statement in late-December.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Iran Hopes to Sign Free Trade Zone Deal With EAEU Soon – Communications Minister
    Iran Ready to Sign Free Trade Zone Agreement With EEU in 2017
    Trade Turnover Between Russia, Iran 1.5-Times Rises in 2016
    Russian Oil, Gas Deals in Iran Could Potentially Cost $20Bln – Energy Minister
    Tags:
    free trade zone, talks, cooperation, Eurasian Economic Union, Vladimir Putin, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok