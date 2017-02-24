Russia, Iran Ready for Free Trade Deal Talks as Bilateral Ties Gain Momentum

"I just received an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks in Iran and discuss with our Iranian colleagues how we could intensify our bilateral trade and reach a preferential trade agreement," Shuvalov said.
At the same time, he noted, the positive results of trade negotiations will contribute to arranging the final details of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Moscow in March.
"Trade between Russia and Iran has been in intense discussions for the recent three years. Both sides are now doing their best to expand and develop bilateral trade ties. A lot has been done on the issue, including important agreements," Shoori told Sputnik Persian.
According to the analyst, the most important and at the same time problematic matter is the matter of Iran’s integration into the EAEU, i.e. the "matter of multilateral cooperation."
"This issue has long been discussed. Several rounds of talks have already been held between EAEU members and Tehran. Now, we see significant progress on the issue, including considering a major free trade area deal with Iran. In fact, this would be the first serious step to strengthen Russian-Iranian trade ties. Unfortunately, previously there has been the lack of political will to do that," Shoori said.
According to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the signing of a full-fledged free trade area agreement between the EAEU and Iran will contribute to GDP growth in all EAEU member countries.
