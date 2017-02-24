German Businesses Optimistic About Russian Economy in 2017 - Poll

"German entrepreneurs in Russia feel more optimistic in comparison to the previous year. The business climate in the country has significantly improved after two years of crisis," Matthias Schepp, the head of AHK Russland, said at a press conference, adding that almost two thirds of the respondents were expecting "positive developments in the Russian economy in 2017."
Russian-German economic relations have experienced a setback since 2014 amid deteriorating relations between Moscow and Brussels over Ukrainian crisis. The 28-nation bloc imposed sanctions on Russia following the escalation of the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)