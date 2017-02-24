Nearly Three Quarters of German Entrepreneurs Want Cooperation Between EU, EAEU

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov Armenia Supports Creation of Free Trade Zone Between EAEU, Iran

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The poll conducted by the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce (AHK) and the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations questioned 190 German businesses with a total turnover of 29 billion euros ($30.7 billion) in Russia and 122,000 employers.

"About three quarters of the respondents would seek cooperation between the European Union and the EAEU on foreign trade. The businesses named regulations and standards, promotion of a visa-free regime, free flow of funds and construction of infrastructure as other vital spheres of such cooperation," deputy head of the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said.

The relationship between Russia and the European Union soured after Crimean peninsula seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia following the March 2014 referendum. Many western countries, which had not recognized the legitimacy of the vote, imposed economic sanctions on Moscow, what alongside with the global slump in oil prices resulted in an economic downturn.