Belarus, Russia Close to Resolving Dispute Over Gas Prices

MINSK (Sputnik) – According to Semashko, the prices for Russian gas in Belarus are likely to be tied to those inside Russia.

"I hope that we are close to resolving the situation … We must achieve a significant reduction in the price from our colleagues," Semashko said.

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits President Lukashenko Says Belarus Can Do Without Russian Oil If Independence At Stake

According to Semashko, the prices for Russian gas in Belarus are likely to be tied to those inside Russia.

Belarusian Energy Minister Vladimir Potupchik specified earlier in the day that negotiators had conveyed each other’s positions on gas pricing to their corresponding governments and the ball was now in their court.

Russia and Belarus have been locked in a row over gas prices for a year now, with Moscow saying Minsk owed it $281 million in outstanding gas debts. Belarus has refused to pay them off, arguing the gas bill was twice what was paid by Russian companies.