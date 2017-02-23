Register
19:58 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Oil barrels

    Oil Price Gains Continue, Driven by Greater US Demand

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 6710

    Global oil prices could go up to as high as $70/bbl by this summer; however, the overwhelming oil supply will likely keep price gains contained in the longer run.

    Kristian Rouz – After the US dollar slipped following the Federal Reserve’s fairly dovish meeting minutes published on Wednesday, global oil prices extended gains, supported by declines in US inventories and anticipations of higher demand for fuel.

    An oil field with a large number of pumping jacks operating in the Central Valley of California is seen on June 24, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ MARK RALSTON
    US Oil Producers See Stocks Rise, Unlikely to Join Output Cut Deal
    With manufacturing in the UK, Germany, and the US gaining momentum, the demand for oil in the advanced nations is poised to increase, while the OPEC oil cuts are intact, limiting the supply side of the market.

    However, the unenthusiastic investor perception of 'commodity currencies', namely, the Brazilian real and the Australian dollar, suggests the overall raw materials market is still under pressure and oversupply concerns might still linger.

    Benchmark Brent crude rose by $1.08/bbl to $56.92/bbl on Thursday, while US oil advanced to $54.64/bbl, with the price gap narrowing between the European and North American markets as the US turns to increased protectionism in foreign trade.

    "Confirmation of the bullish set of inventory data from the EIA this afternoon will send prices to the upper end of the current trading range," Tamas Varga of London-based PVM Oil Associates said. "If, however, the figures disappoint those who have gone long overnight and this morning, they will likely run for the exit."

    Oil markets were negatively affected by Saudi Arabia's decision to cut prices for January deliveries to US and Asian customers.
    © Fotolia/ marrakeshh
    Energy Conundrum: Oil Prices Go Up Despite Rising Inventories, US Rig Count
    The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday that US oil stockpiles decreased by 884,000 bbl in mid-February to 512.7 mln bbl, while the previous expectations were of an increase of 3.5 mln bbl. US petrol and distillate inventories also fell during the same period, according to a separate report by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

    Still, according to estimates by BP analysts, oil prices have only limited room to further extend gains, with a price of $100/bbl being rather unlikely. The abundance of oil still dominates the market, and the recent output cuts are only superficial and temporary, meaning global supply-side capacity is still overwhelmingly greater than that of the demand-side.

    Technically speaking, BP analysts say, the global supply might reach about 2.5 trln barrels, while cumulative demand would still stand at 0.7 trln bbl in 2015-2035, subsequently increasing to 1.2 trln bbl over the long run, up to 2050.

    “It seems to me increasingly likely that some barrels of technically recoverable oil will never be extracted, there’s just so much oil. Why does that matter? This matters because it could profoundly change the nature of oil markets,” Spencer Dale of BP Plc said.

    10 dollar bill
    © Flickr/ frankieleon
    US Fine on Bank of America Still Leaves Massive Profit From Misusing Funds
    The oil market thus remains a seller’s market, while global producers set the output caps supporting the prices at comfortable levels. However, some readjustments on the supply side remain a possibility, with lower production cost suppliers gaining a market advantage over their higher-cost counterparts.

    Bank of America, meanwhile, said the average Brent oil price would fluctuate within the $50-70/bbl range until 2022, having downgraded their estimates from the previous $55-75/bbl expected range.

    “Below this level, oil supply rationing and rapid EM (emerging market) demand growth should push prices higher. Above it, we see a surge in global oil supplies and EM demand destruction curbing any additional price gains,” BofA's global commodity research unit said. “In fact, just as spot oil prices rose in recent months, partly due to OPEC cuts, long-dated oil prices have been falling steadily. The drop, in our view, has partly been driven by a dramatic productivity revolution in shale oil economics.“

    People walk past a branch office of Citibank, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, in New York
    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    Citigroup to Pay $15Mln for Compliance, Surveillance Failures
    Citigroup also sees oil prices rallying up to $70/bbl in the near-term, driven by both the OPEC production cuts and gains in manufacturing and economic activity in many of the world’s economies. However, analysts at Commerzbank AG are expecting oil prices to drop to $40-45/bbl by late 2017 due to the economic uncertainties in the advanced nations and the persistent abundance of supply.

    Given the steady global oil supply, the only variable in the oil price equation is the pace of economic growth in the world’s leading economies. Should the advanced economies gain momentum amidst Trumponomics in the US, post-Brexit readjustment in the UK and the Eurozone, and disinflation-ridden Japan, oil price will increase, pushing emerging market currencies higher and spurring global investment across-the-board.

    However, such a price-increase cycle will go bust as soon as oil producers relax their price caps, on the one hand, and US shale production recovers from the devastating disinvestment, on the other.

    Related:

    Energy Conundrum: Oil Prices Go Up Despite Rising Inventories, US Rig Count
    US Congress May Allow More Oil, Gas Drilling in National Parks
    Saudi Arabia, US 'Cannot Afford Not to Work Together' - Oil Minister
    Tags:
    oil prices, oil, OPEC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok