Russia Ready to Discuss SSJ-100, MC-21 Jets Deliveries to Bahrain - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is ready to discuss potential deliveries of Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) and Irkit MC-21 passenger aircraft to Bahrain, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement Wednesday.

"As of today, PJSC United Aircraft Corporation is ready to discuss the possibility of supplies of SSJ-100 and MC-21 civil aircraft for the operation on regional and international routes, as well as establishment of maintenance and operation centers for the supplied aircraft," the statement, issued following the first meeting of the Russian-Bahraini Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, said.

The meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was held in Manama during the visit of Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov to Bahrain.

