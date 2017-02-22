"Iran is interested in acquiring 12 Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes soon," Novak, who also serves as the Russian energy minister, told the broadcaster.
The SSJ100 is a twin-engine regional passenger plane made by Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company. The aircraft can transport up to 98 passengers at a distance of up to 2,700 miles, and costs around $36 million in its basic configuration.
