MOSCOW (Sputnik)Iran has expressed interest in purchasing 12 Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) airliners, Alexander Novak, the co-chair of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade-economic cooperation, told Rossiya 24 broadcaster on Wednesday.

"Iran is interested in acquiring 12 Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes soon," Novak, who also serves as the Russian energy minister, told the broadcaster.

The SSJ100 is a twin-engine regional passenger plane made by Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company. The aircraft can transport up to 98 passengers at a distance of up to 2,700 miles, and costs around $36 million in its basic configuration.

