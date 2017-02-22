Level of Adherence to Oil Output Cut Deal Stand at 94% Among OPEC States - Qatar

© REUTERS/ Leonhard Foeger OPEC Chief Expects More Countries to Join Deal on Oil Output Cut

LONDON (Sputnik)The level of adherence to the deal on decreasing oil output among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stands at 94 percent, while this figure stands at 50 percent among non-cartel producers, Qatari Energy Minister Mohammed Saleh Sada said Wednesday.

According to the minister, the level of OPEC states’ adherence to the agreement is unprecedentedly high, and while they aim for it to reach 100 percent, it presently stands at 94 percent.

This is the first time that non-OPEC countries are joining such deal, and their adherence to it stands at around 50 percent.