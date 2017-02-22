Russia, Bahrain Agree on Russian Meat Exports - Agriculture Watchdog

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian-Bahraini Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation held a meeting on Monday for expert-level consultations. The Russian side was represented by veterinary and sanitary service experts, who held talks with the Bahraini Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning animal health directorate head.

"The sides agreed on the feasibility of supplying raw beef, lamb and poultry by 10 Russian meat processing plants, accredited for export to the UAE, in accordance with Russian-Bahraini bilateral certificates which were signed during the meeting. The Bahraini side will include these in its own register," Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement.

The sides also discussed cooperating in ensuring sanitary standards and boosting Russian grain export to Bahrain. The Russian experts showed examples of sanitary certificates for grain.

Bahrain is also interested in Russian foot-and-mouth disease vaccines, the statement added, noting that Bahraini experts were invited to the Russian Federal Centre for Animal Health (ARRIAH), which developed the vaccine.

All agreements made during the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation meeting were signed by Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov on Tuesday.

