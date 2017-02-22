Register
06:02 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Fruit and vegetable shop in Omsk. File photo

    Moscow Has No Plans to Lift Ban on Turkish Products in Near Future

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    Business
    Get short URL
    119740

    Moscow does not plan to allow import of Turkish products subjected to restrictions in the near future, Rosselkhoznadzor reported.

    Turkey Plans to Reach 80% of Domestic Defense Production - Defense Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow does not plan to allow import of Turkish products subjected to restrictions in the near future, head of Rosselkhoznadzor, Russian agricultural watchdog, Sergey Dankvert said on Wednesday.

    "The import of the part of the products has already been allowed. The other part is banned by us and by the government of Russia… There will be no mass opening of access for the Turkish companies to the Russian market," Dankvert said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper.

    He highlighted that some of the banned products were still reaching Russian market through third countries, like Mali or Uganda.

    In the beginning of 2016, Russia imposed a number of restrictive measures, including a ban on food and flower imports, on Turkey in response to the downing of a Russian military aircraft by a Turkish fighter jet in Syria on November 24, 2015. In June 2016, following Turkey's apology for the incident, the sides began a reconciliation process, with Russia gradually lifting the economic restrictions.

    On October 10, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the removal of embargo on Turkish fresh and dried oranges, tangerines, peaches, nectarines, plums and sloes. The imports of tomatoes, apples, strawberries, zucchinis, pumpkins and most poultry products are still banned.

    Related:

    Turkish Producers Happy With Russia's Lifting Embargo on Certain Fruit
    Import Bans on Turkish Products Could Be Lifted by Year-End - Economic Minister
    Turkey Plans to Reach 80% of Domestic Defense Production - Defense Minister
    Tags:
    ban, products, Rosselkhoznadzor, Russia, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      tbdonworldpeace
      Cool! Why would they lift it, when all is fine, actually much better and healthier for the Russian people (and not only) than before?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok