Register
20:56 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Lada Vesta sedans arrive in Germany. Sales started this week.

    A Little Bit of Money for a Lot of Car: Lada Vesta Starts Sales in Germany

    © Photo: AvtoVAZ
    Business
    Get short URL
    248170

    AvtoVaz's new sedan design, the Lada Vesta, has gone on sale in Germany. With an attractive base price tag of just €12,490, and an impressive list of standard features, the small family sedan will compete against the likes of Skoda, Fiat and Citroen.

    On Monday, the Russian Trade Ministry released a statement on the launch of Vesta sales in Germany, noting that "German buyers of the Lada Vesta will be offered the 1.6 liter, 106 horsepower engine."

    "The cars delivered to European countries meet Euro 6 emission standards, and differ from versions meant for the domestic market in the calibration of the control unit and their on-board diagnostics systems," the statement added.

    For €12,490, prospective buyers also get air conditioning, 16-inch alloy wheels, light and rain sensor systems, a decent audio system, cruise control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and parktronic parking assistance. They also get side airbags, which are available in Russia only in the Luxe option, as well as tire pressure sensors.

    Lada Vesta Sport Concept at the 2016 Moscow International Automobile Salon at Crocus Expo in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Belousov
    Beep Beep, Move Over! Russian Car Industry Set to Grab a Share of Global Market
    A Luxury variant of the Vesta will also be available, starting at €13,490. The package includes climate control, a heated front windshield, and a multimedia system with a seven-inch screen, navigation and a rearview camera. The luxury version also includes the option of a robotic gearbox.

    With its attractive price tag and healthy options package, Lada Vesta will be competing with other popular small Sedans, including the Skoda Octavia, the Skoda Rapid, the Fiat Tipo, and the Citroen C-Elysee.

    Earlier, AvtoVaz vice president of sales and marketing Ian Ptacek revealed the company's plans to start selling in Germany and Hungary. The company has found an importer in Germany which already sells other AvtoVaz offerings, including the legendary Niva 4x4 off-road vehicle, already popular in the European country.

    LADA pavilion at the 2016 Moscow International Automobile Salon at Crocus Expo in Moscow. AvtoVaz has significantly expanded its lineup of contemporary car designs in recent years.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    LADA pavilion at the 2016 Moscow International Automobile Salon at Crocus Expo in Moscow. AvtoVaz has significantly expanded its lineup of contemporary car designs in recent years.

    UAZ Patriot
    © Photo: UAZ
    This Ain't Grandpa's Soviet Jeep: New UAZ Patriot Competes With Foreign Luxury SUVs
    AvtoVaz started sales of the Vesta in late 2015 in Russia. Earlier this month, Russian automotive news media reported that the car has already reached the top 3 best-selling new cars. Over the last few years, AvtoVaz has worked hard to bring the car's styling, build quality and reliability up to European, American and Japanese standards, following nearly two decades of stagnation after the collapse of the Soviet Union's automotive industry.

    In addition to the sedan, AvtoVaz has already rolled out several other new offerings designed from scratch, including the XRAY Crossover. Other concepts include the XCODE and Vesta Cross crossovers. The Vesta itself is decked out with a variety of options, including several powertrains and transmissions, as well as different trim levels, including Classic, Comfort, and Luxe. A Sport Concept with a 150 horsepower 1.8 liter engine has also been developed, along with the Vesta Signature, which features an extended wheelbase and is meant for use by companies and government officials. A dual fuel Vesta CNG, able to run on both gasoline and compressed natural gas, is also under development, as is an electric car variant. The Vesta was designed by well-known British automotive designer Steve Mattin.

    Related:

    Off We Go! Russian Thrill Seekers Travel the World in Old Rusty Car (PHOTOS)
    Dude, Where’s My Car?! Ditch in Russia Swallows Lada Kalina (VIDEO)
    Russian Lada SUV Takes German Car Market by Storm (PHOTO)
    Beep Beep, Move Over! Russian Car Industry Set to Grab a Share of Global Market
    Not Your Ordinary Lada: Russian Cars Steal the Show at Moscow Auto Salon
    Spark of Genius: Sneak Peak at Russia's New Lada Vesta-Based Electric Car
    Russian UAZ Conquers Off-Roads of Asia
    This Ain't Grandpa's Soviet Jeep: New UAZ Patriot Competes With Luxury SUVs
    Russia's Answer to Daesh Jihad-Mobiles: Deadly UAZ Patriot Jeeps
    Tags:
    car sales, Lada Vesta, AvtoVAZ, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok