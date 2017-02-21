A Little Bit of Money for a Lot of Car: Lada Vesta Starts Sales in Germany

On Monday, the Russian Trade Ministry released a statement on the launch of Vesta sales in Germany, noting that "German buyers of the Lada Vesta will be offered the 1.6 liter, 106 horsepower engine."
"The cars delivered to European countries meet Euro 6 emission standards, and differ from versions meant for the domestic market in the calibration of the control unit and their on-board diagnostics systems," the statement added.
For €12,490, prospective buyers also get air conditioning, 16-inch alloy wheels, light and rain sensor systems, a decent audio system, cruise control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and parktronic parking assistance. They also get side airbags, which are available in Russia only in the Luxe option, as well as tire pressure sensors.
With its attractive price tag and healthy options package, Lada Vesta will be competing with other popular small Sedans, including the Skoda Octavia, the Skoda Rapid, the Fiat Tipo, and the Citroen C-Elysee.
Earlier, AvtoVaz vice president of sales and marketing Ian Ptacek revealed the company's plans to start selling in Germany and Hungary. The company has found an importer in Germany which already sells other AvtoVaz offerings, including the legendary Niva 4x4 off-road vehicle, already popular in the European country.
In addition to the sedan, AvtoVaz has already rolled out several other new offerings designed from scratch, including the XRAY Crossover. Other concepts include the XCODE and Vesta Cross crossovers. The Vesta itself is decked out with a variety of options, including several powertrains and transmissions, as well as different trim levels, including Classic, Comfort, and Luxe. A Sport Concept with a 150 horsepower 1.8 liter engine has also been developed, along with the Vesta Signature, which features an extended wheelbase and is meant for use by companies and government officials. A dual fuel Vesta CNG, able to run on both gasoline and compressed natural gas, is also under development, as is an electric car variant. The Vesta was designed by well-known British automotive designer Steve Mattin.
