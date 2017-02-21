Register
20:56 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A businessmen walks past the entrance to a HSBC bank branch in London.

    The Brexit Effect: HSBC Profits Fall 82%, More Sector Losses to Follow

    © AFP 2016/ Justin Tallis
    Business
    Get short URL
    114150

    HSBC's net profits fell 82 percent in 2016, damaged by falling profit margins, non-existent interest rates and ever-increasing regulation - and a financial analyst has told Sputnik other UK banks' annual results could be similarly dire, on much the same basis.

    A two Euro coin is pictured next to a one Pound coin on top of a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in this file photo illustration shot March 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Phil Noble
    Rising Inflation to Spur UK Economy in 2017, But Brexit Fears Still Linger
    In all, profits fell to a mere US$2,48 billion (£1,99bn) down from US$13,52 billion (£10,9bn) a year prior. The bank, Europe's largest, attributed the collapse to a series of one-off charges it had incurred, such as the sale of its Brazil operations. The biggest hit to HSBC's profits stemmed from its private banking operations in Europe — the Swiss-based unit became embroiled in a tax fraud controversy in 2015, resulting in sizeable fines and a forced restructuring of the division.

    Nonetheless, the bank deemed its performance "broadly satisfactory" given "volatile financial conditions" — but said a rise in global populism was a concern, as it could lead to a disruption in global trade. HSBC operates in over 70 countries, and its exposure to emerging markets could be deleterious given President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.

    "[Brexit and the election of Trump] foreshadowed changes to the established geopolitical and economic relationships that have defined interactions within developed economies and between them and the rest of the world. The uncertainties created by such changes temporarily influenced investment activity and contributed to volatile financial market conditions, and added to concerns about the rise in protectionism," said Chairman Douglas Flint.

    HSBC's explanations and reassurances were evidently not believed by traders, however, who pushed the bank's shares to levels unseen since the nadir of the financial crisis in 2009.

    Many analysts attributed the bank's poor performance to the after-effects of that meltdown — major banks have been forced to move away from riskier areas of finance, and rock bottom interests the world over have damaged profit margins. The bank has haemorrhaged staff ever since, and plans to cut a further 8,000 jobs in the UK by 2019.

    Hard Brexit
    © Flickr/ Jonathan Rolande
    UK May Lose 30,000 Finance Sector Jobs Due to Brexit

    While HSBC will maintain its European headquarters in London despite Brexit, planning indicates at least 1,000 roles would leave London for Paris in the lead up to British secession.

    Moreover, HSBC has been mired in scandal ever since the financial crisis; in 2016, the bank was fined by the EU Commission for rigging Euribor rates, as well as being embroiled in a lawsuit for failing to apply money laundering controls, to the benefit of drug cartels in Mexico.

    More UK banks are scheduled to announce their annual profits before the end of February, and Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, says the same issues may dent their annual results.

    "Litigation still looms large, particularly for RBS which has a plateful of problems to digest, while low interest rates continue to present a challenge for the core business of banking. Lloyds still remains in decent shape, though it's the canary in the coalmine as far as Brexit is concerned, given how thoroughly it is plugged into the grass roots of the UK economy," Mr. Khalaf told Sputnik.

    The results fell on the same day as Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Gertjan Vlieghe told the House of Commons' Treasury Select Committee that "we are probably not going to forecast the next financial crisis — nor are we going to forecast the next recession."

    "I am never confident of any forecast. Models are just not that good," Vlieghe added.

    Related:

    Rising Inflation to Spur UK Economy in 2017, But Brexit Fears Still Linger
    UK Likely to Lose Role of EU’s Financial ‘Gateway’ After Brexit – Bundesbank
    UK May Lose 30,000 Finance Sector Jobs Due to Brexit
    Most UK Companies Expect Costs, Prices to Rise as Pound Weakens - Survey
    Tags:
    post-Brexit, loss, Brexit, corporate profits, banking, profits, EU membership, financial crisis, business, HSBC, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok