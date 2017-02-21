Brazil Ready to Cash in on US-Mexico-China Trade Row

While Mexican politicians are saber rattling with the US, the country seems to looking at Brazil and Argentina as an alternative to the US market.
A delegation of Mexican businessmen is set to visit these two countries later this week.
Juan Jense, Director of Consulting Agency 4E Consultoria spoke to Sputnik Brazil about the issue.
"If we compare the cars assembled in Mexico and Brazil, the Mexican-assembled vehicles will be of higher quality and they have more options for consumers in terms of automatic adjustment, vehicle configuration and so on," he told Sputnik.
Because of this, he said, Mexican businessmen think that they can increase exports by entering the Brazil automobile market.
On the other hand, he said, the restrictions imposed by the US on the products from China and Mexico may have a certain positive impact on Brazil's industry. The US is a vital commercial partner of Brazil and the restrictions on Mexico and China only increase the competitiveness of goods made in Brazil, he said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Whew! I thought for a minute there that we might see an influx of trade coming from Brazil! And I, for one, am not fooled by the repeal of NAFTA. That deal was only a precursor to an all western free trade deal. Wall Street may have looked like they were backing HRC, but they were praying for a Trump win. Why? Because the decline of the euro, and the unexpected rise of the ruble. It makes sense that they concentrated on a revived America, so that the two 'Americas' could come together. Bush tried it when he was in office, and almost got tarred and feathered our of S. America. Obama tried it from his armchair in the Oval Office, and they said they already had enough mulattos, so he did not even make the trip. Of course, it helped that he only seemed to be incompetent. Trump WILL get the western hemisphere in a free trade agreement, and then "Katy try to bar the door." It will be another reason that he will last two terms. He WILL make that deal happen.
marcanhalt