19:26 GMT +321 February 2017
    Brazilian cars factory (File)

    Brazil Ready to Cash in on US-Mexico-China Trade Row

    © AP Photo/ Victor R. Caivano
    Business
    133520

    Commenting on the protectionist policy of the new administration of President Trump which is aimed at stimulating local manufacturing by increasing import taxes from such countries as China and Mexico, Director of Consulting Agency 4E Consultoria Juan Jensen told Sputnik Brazil why his country is set to benefit from it.

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Sandy Huffaker
    Trump Wants 20% Import Tax to Pay for Wall With Mexico
    President Donald Trump has proposed a 20% tax on goods imported from Mexico, which will see prices rise across a number products including cars, clothes, food and drinks.

    While Mexican politicians are saber rattling with the US, the country seems to looking at Brazil and Argentina as an alternative to the US market.

    A delegation of Mexican businessmen is set to visit these two countries later this week.

    Juan Jense, Director of Consulting Agency 4E Consultoria spoke to Sputnik Brazil about the issue.

    "If we compare the cars assembled in Mexico and Brazil, the Mexican-assembled vehicles will be of higher quality and they have more options for consumers in terms of automatic adjustment, vehicle configuration and so on," he told Sputnik.

    Because of this, he said, Mexican businessmen think that they can increase exports by entering the Brazil automobile market.

    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York
    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Trump’s Import Tax Likely to Disrupt US Supply Chain, Increase Production Costs
    However, he further noted, the Brazilian automotive industry has its own capabilities. The country has all the facilities to produce more vehicles, the only problem is the lack of demand. People do not have enough free cash to be able to buy them, regardless of whether it has been manufactured locally or imported from Mexico.

    On the other hand, he said, the restrictions imposed by the US on the products from China and Mexico may have a certain positive impact on Brazil's industry. The US is a vital commercial partner of Brazil and the restrictions on Mexico and China only increase the competitiveness of goods made in Brazil, he said.

    import tax, Trump administration, Donald Trump, Juan Jensen, Brazil, China, Mexico, United States
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Whew! I thought for a minute there that we might see an influx of trade coming from Brazil! And I, for one, am not fooled by the repeal of NAFTA. That deal was only a precursor to an all western free trade deal. Wall Street may have looked like they were backing HRC, but they were praying for a Trump win. Why? Because the decline of the euro, and the unexpected rise of the ruble. It makes sense that they concentrated on a revived America, so that the two 'Americas' could come together. Bush tried it when he was in office, and almost got tarred and feathered our of S. America. Obama tried it from his armchair in the Oval Office, and they said they already had enough mulattos, so he did not even make the trip. Of course, it helped that he only seemed to be incompetent. Trump WILL get the western hemisphere in a free trade agreement, and then "Katy try to bar the door." It will be another reason that he will last two terms. He WILL make that deal happen.
