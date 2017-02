–

ANKARA (Sputnik)Negotiations with Russia on deliveries of advanced S-400 Triumf air defense systems to Turkey are progressing successfully, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday.

"Talks with Russia on S-400 are moving forward positively," Turkish Sabah newspaper quoted Çavuşoğlu as saying.

CEO of Russia's Rostec State Corporation, Sergey Chemezov, confirmed on February 20 that Moscow and Ankara are holding talks on S-400 deliveries.

